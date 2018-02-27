Fatal accident in Flathead County

Missoula Rises is hosting a panel discussion with the University of Montana to explore the topics...

Missoula Rises is hosting a panel discussion with the University of Montana to explore the topics...

The Missoula City Council on Monday night referred back to committee a proposal to revise Missoula's smoking ordinance. The council is reviewing changes to the ordinance in accordance with the state's Clean Indoor Air Act. Notably, if approved, the proposal would ban the use of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, indoors.

The Missoula City Council on Monday night referred back to committee a proposal to revise Missoula's smoking ordinance. The council is reviewing changes to the ordinance in accordance with the state's Clean Indoor Air Act. Notably, if approved, the proposal would ban the use of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, indoors.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal car crash occurred on Monday, just after 6 p.m. According to MHP's website, the crash happened on highway 35, just east of Evergreen. ABC FOX Montana will provide more information on-air and online, as it becomes available.