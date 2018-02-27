Grizzly Sports Report, 2-26-18

After dominating wins over Montana State we hear from both coaches as well as player guests Timmy Falls and McKenzie Johnston about topping their rivals and the final weekend of the regular season leading up to Reno.

Montana beat the Montana State Bobcats 90-63. The Griz only had 13 points, ten minutes into the game but through defensive pressure and their trademark second half adjustments. the team clamped down on the Cats offense. Montana has now clinched at least a share of the Big Sky regular season title, and with a win in the next two games, will get to keep the trophy for themselves. Going into last night, the all-time series was tied at 148... now, for the first time in series history, the...