Grizzly Sports Report, 2-26-18 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grizzly Sports Report, 2-26-18

Posted: Updated:

After dominating wins over Montana State we hear from both coaches as well as player guests Timmy Falls and McKenzie Johnston about topping their rivals and the final weekend of the regular season leading up to Reno. 

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 2-26-18

    Grizzly Sports Report, 2-26-18

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:04 AM EST2018-02-27 05:04:43 GMT
    After dominating wins over Montana State we hear from both coaches as well as player guests Timmy Falls and McKenzie Johnston about topping their rivals and the final weekend of the regular season leading up to Reno. 
    After dominating wins over Montana State we hear from both coaches as well as player guests Timmy Falls and McKenzie Johnston about topping their rivals and the final weekend of the regular season leading up to Reno. 

  • Both Griz Teams Get it Done On Defense to Beat Cats

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-02-26 05:49:56 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-02-26 05:49:56 GMT
    Montana beat the Montana State Bobcats 90-63. The Griz only had 13 points, ten minutes into the game but through defensive pressure and their trademark second half adjustments. the team clamped down on the Cats offense. Montana has now clinched at least a share of the Big Sky regular season title, and with a win in the next two games, will get to keep the trophy for themselves. Going into last night, the all-time series was tied at 148... now, for the first time in series history, the...
    Montana beat the Montana State Bobcats 90-63. The Griz only had 13 points, ten minutes into the game but through defensive pressure and their trademark second half adjustments. the team clamped down on the Cats offense. Montana has now clinched at least a share of the Big Sky regular season title, and with a win in the next two games, will get to keep the trophy for themselves. Going into last night, the all-time series was tied at 148... now, for the first time in series history, the...

  • RMC Cheerleader Not Just a Part of the Squad

    RMC Cheerleader Not Just a Part of the Squad

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:24 PM EST2018-02-24 04:24:16 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-02-26 02:02:08 GMT

    With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.

    With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Whitworth heading back to Walla Walla for NCAA Tournament rematch

    Whitworth heading back to Walla Walla for NCAA Tournament rematch

    Courtesy: Whitworth AthleticsCourtesy: Whitworth Athletics
    Courtesy: Whitworth AthleticsCourtesy: Whitworth Athletics

    The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.

    The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.

  • EWU record breakers Bogdan Bliznyuk and Delaney Hodgins join SWX Tonight

    EWU record breakers Bogdan Bliznyuk and Delaney Hodgins join SWX Tonight

    Bogdan Bliznyuk and Delaney Hodgins dropped by SWX Tonight on Monday to talk about their 2,000 Point accomplishments.

    Bogdan Bliznyuk and Delaney Hodgins dropped by SWX Tonight on Monday to talk about their 2,000 Point accomplishments.

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 2-26-18

    Grizzly Sports Report, 2-26-18

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:04 AM EST2018-02-27 05:04:43 GMT
    After dominating wins over Montana State we hear from both coaches as well as player guests Timmy Falls and McKenzie Johnston about topping their rivals and the final weekend of the regular season leading up to Reno. 
    After dominating wins over Montana State we hear from both coaches as well as player guests Timmy Falls and McKenzie Johnston about topping their rivals and the final weekend of the regular season leading up to Reno. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.