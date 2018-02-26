Southgate Mall movie theater opens Monday

Missoula movie goers will have even more options now, as the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater opened Monday.

A new movie experience is here for movie lovers in Missoula.

AMC staff members said the theater offers a restaurant and movie experience in one.

On top of it, theater goers get to cozy up in recliners.

One AMC staff member gives us an idea of what customers will experience.

"You know, it's the seats and the food service. Staff members come to your seats. You don't have to get up to go the concession stands. There is no waiting in line. We got burgers, drinks and milkshakes. It's quite an experience,” said Dominic Piselli, AMC Senior Manager.

Staff members also said they will continue adding on to the theater, like more couches, tables and TV screens in the main lobby.

Beer and wine will be on the menu in a few weeks, once the theater finishes acquiring an alcohol license.