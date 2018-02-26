Lake County officials searching for missing man - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lake County officials searching for missing man

POLSON -

Lake County law enforcement officials confirmed they are searching for a man who's been missing in the area. 

According to a Facebook post Kyle Butterhof, 26, has been missing for two days. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark shirt and thin orange and grey jacket. The post goes on to describe Butterhof as 125 lbs and 5'6."

Butterhof reportedly drives a 1998 Dark Blue Geo Prizm with blue and white Montana plates. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Lake County law enforcement 406-883-7301.

