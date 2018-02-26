Montana man arrested, suspected of fatal frying pan beating

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A southern Montana man faces charges that he beat a woman with a frying pan earlier this month, causing fatal injuries.

Big Horn County officials say 22-year-old James Isaiah Brien of Hardin was arrested Saturday on suspicion of deliberate homicide and his bail was set at $1 million. He also faces two counts of assault with a weapon. An initial court hearing is set for Tuesday.

Brien's attorney, James Vogel of Hardin, was not available for comment on Monday.

Court records say a woman called 911 on Feb. 8 to report Brien assaulted her and two others with a frying pan at a Hardin residence. One woman, who was unconscious, was taken to a Billings hospital and put on life support. She died on Saturday. Her name was not released.

