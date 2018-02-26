Stevensville speeding up new school safety plan

The Stevensville School District is speeding up plans to make schools in the area more secure after the recent events in Florida and threats made toward the Stevensville School District last Friday.

One of the biggest projects the school district is working on is changing the school's entrance.

The superintendent told me today they want the entrance to be near the parking lot so visitors are more visible.

"We want it known when adults are coming in and we can see them buzzing in, which is highly important."

Robert Moore, Stevensville Public Schools Superintendent, said that this is highly important because right now staff has to monitor multiple entrances to the school and right next to those entrances are classrooms.

Changing the entrances is a bond proposal voters will address in May, but this isn't the only project school administrators are working on.

Internal classroom locking devices are another, which is a type of lock is extremely durable and can hold up to 800 pounds of pull.

"You really can't yank open the door even if they were to damage the door handle, shoot the door handle, do anything. They still can't get in," said Moore.

While they're good for keeping intruders out, the fire marshal ordered the school to remove the locks.

But Moore is working with the fire marshal and Montana’s attorney general to find solutions to meet the modern needs of school safety.

Another of those needs is already in place.

Moore said there is a new Raptor check in system when visitors come to the school they scan their driver’s license.

"It scans the nationwide database for sex offender and she knows immediately and once she knows it will red flag the name. Or if it’s a clear name it prints an adhesive badge with your name on it that you wear inside the building."

While this is a great tool and many others are in the works for Stevensville School.

Superintendent Moore it's sad that this is a constant concern for his district and those around the country.

"When I started I never worried about the safety of myself or my students and now it's a pressing issue that I worry about all the time," said Moore.

There will be a meeting at the school for parents tonight to learn more about the new safety plan.

The meeting will be held in the multi-purpose room tonight at 7 pm.