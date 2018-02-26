Wyoming police say they kill man wielding sword - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Wyoming police say they kill man wielding sword



CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A man wielding a sword has been shot to death by police in Wyoming.

The incident occurred about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Casper.

A statement from the Casper Police Department says police received a call about 11:35 p.m. from a convenience store clerk who reported a man with a sword had threatened and physically assaulted her. She was not hurt.

A few minutes later, two officers confronted a man nearby with a sword and shot him. The officers were not hurt.

No other details were released.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

