Wyoming police say they kill man wielding sword

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A man wielding a sword has been shot to death by police in Wyoming.

The incident occurred about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Casper.

A statement from the Casper Police Department says police received a call about 11:35 p.m. from a convenience store clerk who reported a man with a sword had threatened and physically assaulted her. She was not hurt.

A few minutes later, two officers confronted a man nearby with a sword and shot him. The officers were not hurt.

No other details were released.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

