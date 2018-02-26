Metallica coming to Spokane December 2 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Metallica coming to Spokane December 2

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The tease is over.

A video message on both the band's and the Spokane Arena's social media pages pointed to Spokane making the cut for a stop on Metallica's 2018 tour, and Monday morning it was confirmed. 

Metallica will play the Spokane Arena on December 2, 2018.

Tickets go on sale March 2 at 10:00 a.m.

From the tour announcement:

"Ticket prices are $65 and $135 (subject to box offices fees) and will go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10am at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest Outlets, at TicketsWest.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT! 

Presales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, February 27. Visit https://metallica.com/metclub for all the details. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11:00 AM local time tomorrow, February 27 and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday, February 28. For a complete list of other presales, visit .https://metallica.com.

As they have been doing for most of the WorldWired shows, every ticket purchased includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Ticket purchasers can keep it or give it away to a friend or family member. 

Metallica continue to raise funds for their All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities, music education programs and local food banks. Continuing their collaboration with Crowdrise, Metallica encourage you to make a donation when purchasing tickets to the upcoming shows and each time you donate, you’ll be entered to win tickets, pre-show party passes, meet and greet passes, and one lucky winner will be flown to the last show on the tour. For more information, visit https://www.crowdrise.com/Metallica2018."

