Sheryl Crow headlining summer show in Missoula

Sheryl Crow is coming to Missoula this summer.

According to an announcement from Logjam Productions, she's set to headline a concert at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on July 18.

Crow's latest studio album, Be Myself, came out in 2017. According to Wikipedia: "Be Myself is the tenth studio album by American singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow. The album was released on April 21, 2017, by Wylie Songs and Warner Bros. Records. Produced by Crow and Jeff Trott, who also worked with Crow on her self-titled 1996 album and 1998's The Globe Sessions, it features a return to a more rock-driven sound following Crow's 2013 country album, Feels Like Home."

Rolling Stone said the new album is her "best in a decade":

She aims directly at the torn-and-frayed guitar groove of her Nineties records, but with flourishes of her recent detours into Memphis soul and Nashville country. Crow flashes her nasty streak in the highlight "Heartbeat Away," where her bluesy guitar sounds as pissed off as her voice – she rages against crooks who steal both elections ("Russia's blowing up the phone") and loot, snarling, "Ain't no silver in the bank vaults/There's just paper where the money used to be.'

Tickets go on sale Fri., March 2 at 10 AM; click here for more info.

Logjam also announced that indie-pop artist Andrew Bird and acoustic quintet the Punch Brothers will play the amphitheater on Aug. 17. Andrew Bird tickets also go on sale Friday.