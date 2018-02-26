Montana firefighters honored for work on California blazes

Gov. Steve Bullock is honoring the Missoula Fire Department for lending aid to California during devastating wildfires in December.

In late 2017, the state of California requested 50 engine strike teams to help with devastating wildfires that threatened thousands of homes in Southern California. The Missoula Fire Department sent three engines and 12 personnel.

“When California called for assistance, Missoula’s firefighters answered that call with bravery and dedication. They represented the best of Montana and gained valuable experience to apply here at home when the time comes,” said Governor Bullock in a press release.

Wildland fire contracting also brings in extra revenue for Missoula. According to a city press release, the Missoula Fire Department has netted $300,000 in revenue thanks to reimbursements from the requesting agencies, who pay for the firefighter's wages and equipment.

One Missoula firefighter also made headlines after he helped save a California man's house and then left a note on the door apologizing for breaking a latch.