Great Falls woman becomes first female Phoenix Raven for elite Air Force team

Malmstrom Air Force Base brings home yet another milestone to the Electric City. Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command. Being a Raven entails going into a high-threat area in order to protect military assets, including personnel.

"It's definitely the hardest thing I've done in my career," Ortiz-Villa says of the grueling training regimen.

She says she learned about the Phoenix Ravens program through a teacher in tech school. The little-known security program was launched in 1997. The teams are sometimes nicknamed the "Murder Crews" because of their raven logo. Phoenix Ravens are deployed in areas including Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa, or anywhere a U.S. military plane requires extra security for a mission.

From the U.S. Air Force:

"The course... covers such subjects as cross-cultural awareness, legal considerations, embassy operations, airfield survey techniques, explosive ordnance awareness, aircraft searches, and unarmed self-defense techniques. Students are exposed to more than 70 use-of-force scenarios where stress is simulated using role players. Training includes instruction and realistic practical exercises in antiterrorism/force protection, weapon system security, verbal judo, combatives, tactical baton employment and advanced firearms proficiency.”

Ortiz-Villa said completing this journey shows the strength of women. "It was very physically and mentally challenging, so it just shows us how we can do anything."

She will remain on the tactical response force team until she's called to go on a tour of duty.