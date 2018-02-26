Montana teacher denies rape charge, trial set for June

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana teacher has denied a charge she had sex with a male student under the age of 16.

Rene Carter, a former special education teacher at Capital High School in Helena, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 21 to sexual intercourse without consent. The age of consent in Montana is 16. The Independent Record reports her trial is set for June 4.

Prosecutors say Carter carried on a sexual relationship with a student from February to June of 2015. She resigned in July 2015.

Superintendent Jack Copps has said district officials were aware of rumors about Carter and the student. He says Capital's principal reviewed some video footage but saw no reason to start an investigation. School officials contacted police.

The Lewis and Clark County attorney asked a judge to rule on the newspaper's request to see the police report.

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com

