Montana teacher denies rape charge, trial set for June

The search continues for a skier who’s been missing for more than a week near Whitefish.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former chemist at Montana's state crime lab in Missoula is charged with taking meth left over after testing for suspected drugs in criminal cases.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.
A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity.”
