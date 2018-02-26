Southgate Mall bought by out-of-state company

Just a few years after work began on a major renovation of Southgate Mall and surrounding properties, the property has been sold for $58 million.

According to a financial news release from the Washington Prime Group, the company signed an agreement to buy Southgate Mall. The $58 million purchase price included the new AMC Dine-In Theater and Lucky's Market, as well as Cost Plus World Market and Bob Ward's.

The sale comes a few years after Southgate Mall started a nearly $70 million renovation. The project received $6.9 million in public financing, which was approved by Missoula City Council in 2015 to help pay for an improved road surrounding the property.

Local real estate developer Peter Lambros, whose family has owned and operated Southgate for decades, told the Missoulian that they're selling the mall so his company can concentrate on developing more housing units within the area.

Washington Prime Group owns shopping centers throughout the country, including the Grand Central in West Virginia, Northwoods in Peoria, Illinois and Westminster Mall in California.

The purchase is expected to be final in mid-2018.