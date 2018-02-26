Snowmobilers safe after breaking through ice on Seeley Lake - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Snowmobilers safe after breaking through ice on Seeley Lake

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
SEELEY LAKE -

Two snowmobilers are safe after breaking through the ice on Seeley Lake over the weekend.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, both snowmobile drivers were able to get out of the water and walked away from the incident without injuries on Saturday.

The Seeley Swan Search and Rescue team helped pull one of the snowmobiles from the lake Sunday. One snowmobile was completely submerged on the north end of the lake, the other was partially exposed. The partially exposed snowmobile was successfully removed.

Due to safety concerns, the Missoula County Sheriff's office says the other snowmobile will be recovered later in the spring when the ice is gone. 

