Search continues for missing Whitefish skier

The search continues for a skier who’s been missing for more than a week near Whitefish.

Dr. Jonathan Torgerson, 62, who went missing February 17 while skiing in the backcountry.

Sheriff Chuck Curry said search crews are utilizing everything they can to find Torgerson, from helicopters to ski patrols roaming the grounds. Curry said they have brought in more search and rescue teams from Gallatin and Lewis and Clark Counties to assist.

Sunday alone, they had 90 searchers on the ground.

"We scaled back a little today. We had about 30 people out working the slopes in this backcountry area. We did wind-up putting them out and recovering them early this afternoon. Just because conditions have become very hazardous. It's been snowing on the mountain all day and avalanche conditions are such...that it's no longer safe,” said Sheriff Curry.

Curry said there has been a lot of offered help through this search. Even though there isn't any sign of Torgerson, Sheriff Curry said they will continue to stay at it.