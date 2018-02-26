Search continues for missing Whitefish skier - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Search continues for missing Whitefish skier

Posted: Updated:
WHITEFISH -

The search continues for a skier who’s been missing for more than a week near Whitefish.

Dr. Jonathan Torgerson, 62, who went missing February 17 while skiing in the backcountry.

Sheriff Chuck Curry said search crews are utilizing everything they can to find Torgerson, from helicopters to ski patrols roaming the grounds. Curry said they have brought in more search and rescue teams from Gallatin and Lewis and Clark Counties to assist.

Sunday alone, they had 90 searchers on the ground.

"We scaled back a little today. We had about 30 people out working the slopes in this backcountry area. We did wind-up putting them out and recovering them early this afternoon. Just because conditions have become very hazardous. It's been snowing on the mountain all day and avalanche conditions are such...that it's no longer safe,” said Sheriff Curry.

Curry said there has been a lot of offered help through this search. Even though there isn't any sign of Torgerson, Sheriff Curry said they will continue to stay at it.

In Whitefish family and friends have decorated a tree, hoping for a safe return for Torgerson.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.