Sexual assault reported in South Church Street area in Bozeman

The following is a press release from the Bozeman Police Department:

On February 24, 2018, at approximately 1:30 am, patrol officers responded to the area of South Church Street and East Story Avenue for the report of a sexual assault that had just occurred. The victim indicated an unknown male suspect physically restrained her as she was walking on Church Avenue. The suspect subsequently touched the victim in a physical manner before the victim was able to force the male away. The male was last seen running northeast through the Peets Hill parking lot. Officers immediately responded and initiated a comprehensive search of the area. However, the suspect has not been located. The suspect is described as an approximately 30 year old Caucasian male, approximately 5-09, with red or brown hair and possibly a beard. The male was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants. No other persons were injured during the assault and this appears to be an isolated incident.

The Bozeman Police Department encourages all citizens to walk or travel in groups, avoid distractions that decrease your awareness level (i.e. talking on a cell phone or wearing headphones)  and to report all suspicious activity to 911 immediately.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Bozeman Police Department, Detective Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Sergeant Joseph Swanson at 406-582-2951, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email policetips@bozeman.net.

Persons with information that help solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

