Winners announced for Big Sky Documentary Film Festival - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Winners announced for Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

Posted: Updated:

The winners of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival were announced Friday night, with five films taking top honors.

The "Big Sky" award went to "No Man's Land", for best representation of the American West. The 82-minute film documents the "2016 militant takeover" of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

Community Patrol took the top spot for the "Mini" category for films under 15 minutes. Director Andrew James shows a Detroit minister's attempt to bring a community together. 

Another "Mini" category for cinematography was won by Sean Mullen's "Inhale", which looks at a man's attempts to deal with hardships in life.

For the short film category, "Koka, The Butcher" took the top spot for it's depiction of the pigeon-fighting world of Cairo, Egypt.

Finally, the winner of the Feature competition is "My Country No More", where Rita Baghdadi and Jeremiah Hammerling capture the rise and fall of the "new American oil boom."

The festival is set to wrap up Sunday and more information can be found on our website.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Winners announced for Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

    Winners announced for Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

    Friday, February 23 2018 10:27 PM EST2018-02-24 03:27:15 GMT
    The winners of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival were announced Friday night, with five films taking top honors. The "Big Sky" award went to "No Man's Land", for best representation of the American West. The 82-minute film documents the "2016 militant takeover" of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. Community Patrol took the top spot for the "Mini" category for films under 15 minutes. Director Andrew James s...
    The winners of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival were announced Friday night, with five films taking top honors. The "Big Sky" award went to "No Man's Land", for best representation of the American West. The 82-minute film documents the "2016 militant takeover" of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. Community Patrol took the top spot for the "Mini" category for films under 15 minutes. Director Andrew James s...

  • School threat at Sentinel leads to increased police presence

    School threat at Sentinel leads to increased police presence

    Friday, February 23 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-02-23 23:08:23 GMT

    Five additional police officers were at Sentinel High School in Missoula Friday after a low-level threat was found. 

    Five additional police officers were at Sentinel High School in Missoula Friday after a low-level threat was found. 

  • Stevensville student arrested in school threat

    Stevensville student arrested in school threat

    Friday, February 23 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-02-23 22:37:51 GMT

    A Stevensville student has been arrested and charged with felony intimidation after allegedly making threatening comments

    A Stevensville student has been arrested and charged with felony intimidation after allegedly making threatening comments

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.