Winners announced for Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

The winners of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival were announced Friday night, with five films taking top honors.

The "Big Sky" award went to "No Man's Land", for best representation of the American West. The 82-minute film documents the "2016 militant takeover" of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

Community Patrol took the top spot for the "Mini" category for films under 15 minutes. Director Andrew James shows a Detroit minister's attempt to bring a community together.

Another "Mini" category for cinematography was won by Sean Mullen's "Inhale", which looks at a man's attempts to deal with hardships in life.

For the short film category, "Koka, The Butcher" took the top spot for it's depiction of the pigeon-fighting world of Cairo, Egypt.

Finally, the winner of the Feature competition is "My Country No More", where Rita Baghdadi and Jeremiah Hammerling capture the rise and fall of the "new American oil boom."

The festival is set to wrap up Sunday and more information can be found on our website.