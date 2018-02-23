Winners announced for Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

Five additional police officers were at Sentinel High School in Missoula Friday after a low-level threat was found.
A Stevensville student has been arrested and charged with felony intimidation after allegedly making threatening comments
Seafood might not be what you think of when you think about the Montana food scene, but a new company is working to change that.
Loyola Sacred Heart High School administrators say they're taking a graffiti threat as an opportunity to figure out what works best for school safety going forward.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community last week. Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
A woman is searching for her brother, who was last seen near Livingston.
A Missoula attorney who has represented a number of school districts in western Montana has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence - her third DUI conviction.
The National Weather Service Missoula says to expect more snow throughout Friday and late into Saturday. Lookout Pass could see 8-12 inches, Lost Trail Pass could see 4-6 inches, and lower elevations in Kalispell, Missoula and Philipsburg could see 1-2 inches. ...
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
