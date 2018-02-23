School threat at Sentinel leads to increased police presence

Five additional police officers were at Sentinel High School in Missoula Friday after a low-level threat was found. Principal Ted Fuller sent a note to parents that said in part:
We did have two students report threatening graffiti within the women’s bathroom in our main lobby. This was discovered in the middle of the school day, and we immediately initiated an investigation. We also called in five additional police officers and maintained their presence through the end of the school day. Any responsible student(s) identified will be subject to discipline.
Our initial assessment determined this to be a low-level threat - meaning it poses little danger to public safety. However, we do take each threat seriously and complete a full investigation and assessment.
It is my honor and privilege to serve as the Spartan principal, and I will continue to do everything I can to ensure our safety as a school community. If you have further questions don’t hesitate to call me at 728-2400 ext. 7032
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community last week. Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.
A Missoula attorney who has represented a number of school districts in western Montana has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence - her third DUI conviction.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
A woman is searching for her brother, who was last seen near Livingston.
Big Sky Resort is having an incredible snow season; in fact, they are seeing some of the most snow they have ever seen since the mid-90s.
The National Weather Service Missoula says to expect more snow throughout Friday and late into Saturday. Lookout Pass could see 8-12 inches, Lost Trail Pass could see 4-6 inches, and lower elevations in Kalispell, Missoula and Philipsburg could see 1-2 inches. ...
