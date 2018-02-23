School threat at Sentinel leads to increased police presence

Five additional police officers were at Sentinel High School in Missoula Friday after a low-level threat was found. Principal Ted Fuller sent a note to parents that said in part:

We did have two students report threatening graffiti within the women’s bathroom in our main lobby. This was discovered in the middle of the school day, and we immediately initiated an investigation. We also called in five additional police officers and maintained their presence through the end of the school day. Any responsible student(s) identified will be subject to discipline.

Our initial assessment determined this to be a low-level threat - meaning it poses little danger to public safety. However, we do take each threat seriously and complete a full investigation and assessment.

It is my honor and privilege to serve as the Spartan principal, and I will continue to do everything I can to ensure our safety as a school community. If you have further questions don’t hesitate to call me at 728-2400 ext. 7032