Stevensville student arrested in school threat

STEVENSVILLE- Another Montana school district is under alert after an alleged threat.

A Stevensville student has been arrested after allegedly making threatening comments.

Officials learned of the threat on Friday morning and notified police; the juvenile was arrested soon after.

Stevensville school administrators released a statement on Feb. 23 saying:

"Administrators learned this morning about statements made by students potentially involving threats to other students and the school. We take all potential threats seriously and immediately reported the information to law enfrocement... The Stevensville School District will take any statement that is potentially threatening seriously, even if made in jest."

The threat follows a handful of threatening incidents throughout the state in the wake of the deadly Parkland, Florida shooting where a 19-year-old former student killed 17 people with an AR-15. A Darby High School senior and a Philipsburg High School freshman were both arrested in the past few days and charged with felonies related to school threats.

