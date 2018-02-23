Billings company strives to bring fresh seafood to eastern Montana

Seafood might not be what you think of when you think about the Montana food scene, but a new company is working to change that.

The Billings Seafood Guys are bringing in seafood from the Pacific Northwest to sell to Billings-area customers.

Their offerings include wild-caught Dungeness crab, sockeye salmon and shrimp, all available to be delivered directly to your door in Billings.

"One thing that I've noticed is a lot of people are intimidated by seafood, and that's really because they might not have that awareness of how to cook it, how to prepare it," says Jon Wanderaas, who owns the Billings Seafood Guys company.

He demonstrates how easy it is to prepare Dungeness crab by steaming

"Pull this stuff out of the freezer, you get about a half inch of water boiling in a pot, which takes about a minute, two minutes, and then you're just steaming this crab for seven, eight minutes. You might put a few little dashes of salt in there, but that's it."

Wanderaas says you want your crab to have a bright orange color.

"Billings Seafood Guys" plan on bringing their wild seafood farmer's markets all over Montana, this summer.