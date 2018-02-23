Loyola Sacred Heart under alert after bathroom graffiti threat

MISSOULA- In a week marked by several school threats across the state, Loyola Sacred Heart High School administrators say they're taking a graffiti threat as an opportunity to figure out what works best for school safety going forward.

Principal Kathy Schneider says this week, a student reported seeing threatening graffiti in the bathroom wall. Schneider declined to go into detail about the type of threat, but did say that the threat mentioned the date of Feb. 23. A custodian already cleaned off the graffiti by the time a teacher reported it.

Before students started school today, Missoula police canvassed the private Catholic school and other campus buildings with a K9 unit to look for any suspicious items. Students who came to school Friday morning were directed to enter through one entrance and had their backpacks searched.

Classes are continuing as normal, but with extra police presence on campus.

Loyola Sacred Heart operates private K-12 Catholic education.

Big Sky High School also reported a threatening graffiti incident, and one student was barred from campus this week due to an order of protection taken out by another student.

