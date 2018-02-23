Up to 12 inches of snow on the way western Montana Friday and Saturday

The National Weather Service Missoula says to expect more snow throughout Friday and late into Saturday.

Lookout Pass could see 8-12 inches, Lost Trail Pass could see 4-6 inches, and lower elevations in Kalispell, Missoula and Philipsburg could see 1-2 inches. Communities like Trout Creek, Noxon, Seeley Lake and West Glacier are in for 2-3 inches.

From NWS:

Round 1 - This Evening Through Early Saturday Evening

Amounts (High confidence) : 7 to 10 inches for Lookout Pass. 3 to 6 inches for Lolo, Lost Trail, and Marias Passes. 1 to 3 inches for the valleys along with MacDonald and Homestake Passes.

Details: Snow intensity will be greatest Saturday morning, particularly for Lolo and Lookout Passes (High confidence). Temperatures will range 15-20 degrees Fahrenheit this evening through late Saturday morning, then warm into the 20s to low 30s as snow turns showery on Saturday afternoon. (High confidence) Strong snow showers will be possible on Saturday afternoon (Moderate confidence).

Round 2 - Sunday Morning through Early Monday Morning (Main difference from Saturday system: heavier snow amounts most areas)

Amounts (Moderate to high confidence): 10 to 14 inches for Lookout and Lolo passes. 5 to 8 inches for Lost Trail and Marias passes. 1 to 2 inches for MacDonald and Homestake Passes. 2-4 inches in most valleys

Details: Snow intensity will be greatest Sunday morning through mid afternoon, particularly for Lolo and Lookout Passes (High confidence). Temperatures will range 15-20 degrees Fahrenheit early Sunday morning, then warm into the low 20s for the passes and into the mid 30s as snow turns showery on Sunday afternoon (High confidence). There is a potential for heavier snow bands on Sunday afternoon and evening in the Bitterroot Valley southward to Lost Trail Pass (Moderate confidence).