Woman searching for brother last seen near Livingston

A woman is searching for her brother, who was last seen near Livingston.

Heather L. Hefner says that her brother, Daniel "Danny" Wells Hoover, 37, was driving from Montana to Utah in early February, and he hasn't made contact since Feb. 9. She says he's new to the area and may have taken a wrong turn somewhere near the Livingston.

Hoover is about 5'4", 140 pounds, with green eyes. He drives a 280z black Datsun with Butte Silver-Bow County permit plates. He has a long-hair chihuahua dog.

"His family and friends are beyond worried about him! Any information helps. Share share share. It can come a long way!" Heather says.

If you have any information, call your local law enforcement agency or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (406) 444-1526