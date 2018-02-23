University of Montana sees dip in spring enrollment

Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.
Bleachers in the Darby School's gymnasium were packed on Thursday night with parents concerned about recent threats, allegedly made toward students and the school, as well as the safety of their children.
For the second time this winter someone has broken into a holding pen for Yellowstone National Park bison, allowing the escape of 73 animals that had been captured to prevent the spread of a wildlife disease.
A Big Sky High School student is barred from campus after allegedly hitting another student over a granola bar and threatening to shoot up the school.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community last week. Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
A Missoula attorney who has represented a number of school districts in western Montana has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence - her third DUI conviction.
Big Sky Resort is having an incredible snow season; in fact, they are seeing some of the most snow they have ever seen since the mid-90s.
A missing Red Lodge man has been found dead. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says they have a suspect in custody.
A Big Sky High School student is barred from campus after allegedly hitting another student over a granola bar and threatening to shoot up the school.
