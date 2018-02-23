Snowmobiler found dead near Cooke City

A snowmobiler was found dead near Cooke City Thursday.

Park County officials said three snowmobilers riding in Abundance Valley on the SW fork of Stillwater Creek found the man face down in the creek with a snowmobile on top of him.

Investigators said there was not an avalanche in the area. Instead they said it appears the 29-year-old Minnesota man was riding alone and 'side-hilling' above the creek before losing control and ending up face down with the snowmobile on top of it. Park County officials said they don't know how long the man had been there before he was found.

The man was reportedly well known by two of the rescuers and had been a frequent visitor to Cooke City for many years. This was reportedly his third trip this season.

The Park County Coroner's Office will release the man's name once all family members have been notified.