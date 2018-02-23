Snow and visitation numbers reaching record highs at Big Sky Resort

Big Sky Resort is having an incredible snow season; in fact, they are seeing some of the most snow they have ever seen since the mid-90s.

As of right now according to Chelsi Moy, PR Manager, they have 100 inches at the base of the upper mountain and at mid-mountain they have more than 65 inches which is 138 percent above average. Because of this great snow, they are seeing a 15 percent increase in visitation.

Moy said, “the thing about Big Sky is we have some of be most consistent snow in all of the country, so we get about on average 400 inches a year and so you are always guaranteed good snow conditions. It just happens to be that this year we have some of the best snow conditions in all of the country.”

Because of their success big sky resort will be offering a new pass for April called Catch 22. For 200 dollars you can ski the entire final month of the season. If you would like to purchase a catch 22 pass then click here.