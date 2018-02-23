Western C Divisional Highlights

Sometimes, it’s the big life altering events that help show us what we are meant to do. For Flathead Brave basketball player Clayton Jaques, it was his brother’s medical need that led him to pursing a career as a nurse.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
After 28 on the sidelines in Dillon, Beavers head football coach Rick Nordahl is retiring from coaching.
When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community last week. Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."
A 14-year-old Philipsburg student disturbed classmates when he allegedly told them he “would win in an Olympic school shooting.”
A Missoula attorney who has represented a number of school districts in western Montana has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence - her third DUI conviction.
UPDATE: The shelter-in-place is over at Belgrade High School.
