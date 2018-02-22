Darby School District says campus patrols will continue

Bleachers in the Darby School's gymnasium were packed on Thursday night with parents concerned about recent threats, allegedly made toward students and the school, as well as the safety of their children.

The Darby School superintendent, Ravalli County sheriff, Darby Marshal were all present at the meeting, which was streamed live on Facebook.

This meeting comes after 18-year-old Darby High Senior Maclean Kayser was arrested on Monday for allegedly threatening classmates via Snapchat last week and another social media threat was made on Wednesday toward the district, allegedly by an out-of-state party.

Sheriff Holton let parents know that they are doing all they can to apprehend the person who sent the latest threat, even though he may not be able to reveal all details of the investigation.

Superintendent Loyd Rennaker said that teachers participate yearly in active shooter training, and the district is looking into incorporating the "See Something, Say Something" curriculum into the classroom.

Still, law enforcement will be present at the school for as long as needed.

A special school board meeting to further address the issue will take place on Wednesday, February 28.