Search continues for missing skier in Whitefish - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Search continues for missing skier in Whitefish

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
WHITEFISH -

The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17. 

Thursday, Two Bear Air Rescue posted video of some of the search operations to locate Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls.

Torgerson was reported missing last Saturday. He'd reportedly been skiing alone in the Flower Point area, and said he'd planned to go northeast of the resort boundary. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.