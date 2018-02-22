Search continues for missing skier in Whitefish

A Big Sky High School student is barred from campus after allegedly hitting another student over a granola bar and threatening to shoot up the school.
A Big Sky High School student is barred from campus after allegedly hitting another student over a granola bar and threatening to shoot up the school.
A Missoula attorney who has represented a number of school districts in western Montana has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence - her third DUI conviction.
A Missoula attorney who has represented a number of school districts in western Montana has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence - her third DUI conviction.
Although Philipsburg is a small town and has few resources, the Granite County Sheriff said that the officers are trained and well-equipped to deal with any potential threats.
Although Philipsburg is a small town and has few resources, the Granite County Sheriff said that the officers are trained and well-equipped to deal with any potential threats.
Authorities say they've detained a person of interest following an alleged homicide in south-central Montana.
Authorities say they've detained a person of interest following an alleged homicide in south-central Montana.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."
New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."
A 14-year-old Philipsburg student disturbed classmates when he allegedly told them he “would win in an Olympic school shooting.”
A 14-year-old Philipsburg student disturbed classmates when he allegedly told them he “would win in an Olympic school shooting.”
Big Sky High School is under a perimeter lock-in after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom at the school.
Big Sky High School is under a perimeter lock-in after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom at the school.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
UPDATE: The shelter-in-place is over at Belgrade High School.
UPDATE: The shelter-in-place is over at Belgrade High School.
The Granite County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat reportedly made by a student at the Philipsburg School.
The Granite County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat reportedly made by a student at the Philipsburg School.