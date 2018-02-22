Montana community buried under epic snowstorm - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana community buried under epic snowstorm

Road closures and brutal winter weather closed off an entire Montana community in early February.

Residents of Browning and surrounding areas provided us with pictures of the epic snow drifts and buried cars - and even a couple of playful dogs who took advantage of the snow to climb up on a roof.

