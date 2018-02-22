Yellowstone bison released a second time - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Yellowstone bison released a second time

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Bison held just outside of Yellowstone National Park were released overnight in what the National Park Service is calling a second act of sabotage. 

The Park Service said 73 of the 96 bison that were inside the Stephens Creek facility were released sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. They said the fencing was "intentionally compromised" and that many of the bison remained in the immediate area. 

Park staff repaired the fence and re-secured the facility.  

On January 16, someone released all of the bison being held at the same facility. 

The Park Service has initiated a criminal investigation and is making "immediate" improvements to security measures. 

