Big Sky High School student barred from campus by order of protection

MISSOULA- A Big Sky High School student is barred from campus after allegedly hitting another student over a granola bar and threatening to shoot up the school.

Judge Landee Holloway issued a temporary order of protection Feb. 22. The names of both the alleged victim and the banned student are redacted in the court document. It stipulates that the banned student cannot carry firearms, must stay 1500 feet away from the victim and must stay away from Big Sky High School grounds. Both students are referred to as males in the documents.

The order states that on Feb. 15, the now-banned student yelled to an entire classroom, "It will take the whole goddamn Army to stop me when I shoot up this school."

A teacher sent the student to the front office, but he was deemed "low risk" and not barred from campus at the time.

On Feb. 16, the victim was sitting at a desk and eating a granola bar when the other student allegedly came up and asked for the granola bar. The victim said, "No," and in response the other student allegedly then violently hit the other boy across the face with an open hand. Witnesses reportedly saw the incident.

The temporary order lasts until April 28. Another hearing in the case is scheduled for March 7, at which time the order could be dismissed or extended.