Are rural communities ready to handle school threats?

Although Philipsburg is a small town and has few resources, the Granite County Sheriff said that the officers are trained and well-equipped to deal with any potential threats.

On Wednesday, Philipsburg Public Schools Superintendent Mike Cutler, received reports of school shooting threats from worried students and parents.

Cutler immediately reported this to the Granite County Sheriff's Office who began an investigation and arrested the juvenile.

Granite County Sheriff, Scott Dunkerson, said that these reports are taken very seriously.

"In the wake of what's going on nationwide in America with the threats to our school, and some of those threats actually being followed through with, is part of the reason we acted in the manner that we did," said Dunkerson.

Dunkerson said that the student is being charged with one count of felony intimidation and three counts of misdemeanor assault. The 14-year-old is incarcerated in a youth detention facility in Cascade County.

This type of threat has hit the small community of Philipsburg hard.

"It's really surprising because we're not used to it," said one resident, "We're in such a small place and I was just reading about it in the bigger cities. And I was like man that is so sad I wonder what would happen if it happened here."

Another resident said that she is upset that a local child is trying to do this to the community.

"We all know each other and we all take care of each other. It's a sad thing," said another resident.

Unfortunately, this national issue has a ripple effect that is hitting our small, rural towns.

"We might of had one or two a year of every couple of years when i first got into law enforcement montana and now it seems to be a weekly basis," said Dunkerson.

Dunkerson said that parents are concerned, but have confidence in law enforcement.

Sheriff Dunkerson said they are keeping an extra watch on all schools in Granite County to ensure students’ safety.