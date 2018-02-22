Half of students remain at Big Sky High School during perimeter - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Half of students remain at Big Sky High School during perimeter lock-in

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

Half of students at Big Sky High School in Missoula are still in class despite a perimeter lock-in. Here's the latest report from Communications Director Hatton Littman: 

As of 1:00 p.m., about fifty-percent of the students of Big Sky High School are still attending classes. The perimeter lock-in will be in place until the end of the school day. In the past 90 minutes, there has been a calm and orderly process managed by the staff of the school to process parents who wish to sign their children out of school or calling in to excuse their students who drove themselves to school.

At this point, there is no further information related to the graffiti found earlier in the day. The law enforcement sweep of the school did not uncover any additional threatening information that required additional action.

There have been inaccurate social media claims of an active shooter within the building and students barricading classroom doors with their desks. These are not factual statements.

This afternoon’s basketball games against Helena Capital will run on a normal schedule.

There is an additional law enforcement presence at the school and it will continue through tonight’s events and into the school day tomorrow. Classes will run on a normal schedule on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Big Sky High School is under a perimeter lock-in after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom at the school. 

ABC FOX Montana has a team headed to the scene and will provide additional information as it becomes available. 

The following is information from Missoula County Public Schools and was sent to Big Sky High School families at 11:40 a.m.

Good morning Big Sky Families:

"Within the past fifteen minutes, additional graffiti has been found in a girls bathroom within the F Building at the school. The graffiti states "Don't be at Big Sky at 1:20."

Due to the nature of the situation, we have implemented a perimeter lock-in . There are staff posted at all entrances of the school and they will be monitoring anyone entering and exiting the building. We have additional law enforcement officers present at the school who are completing a sweep of the building to look for any threats within the building.

We will provide more details as soon as possible. 

Hatton Littman

Communications Director

