Belgrade High School under alert after gun rumors

Belgrade High School under alert after gun rumors

BELGRADE- Belgrade High School is sheltering in place after students reported rumors of a child "possibly bringing a gun to school."

The Belgrade Police Department and school are taking precautionary measures and stationing several uniformed officers at the school.

Classes are continuing, but students are remaining in their locked classrooms until an investigation concludes. 

Staff say that there is no known threat or report of violence. Parents will not be able to pick up children from school at this time because the building is locked.

For more information, call the Belgrade Police Department at 388-4262, or the Belgrade High School Administration at 388-6862.

