Belgrade High School resumes classes after gun rumors

UPDATE: The shelter-in-place is over at Belgrade High School. 

Students were sheltering in place this morning after students reported rumors of a child "possibly bringing a gun to school."

The Belgrade Police Department and school are taking precautionary measures and stationing several uniformed officers at the school.

Gallatin County media center said there is "no credible threat at this point."  Detectives looking into the origin of this report and officers will remain on scene "for the peace of mind of students and staff."

Classes are continued, but students were asked to remain in their locked classrooms during the investigation. 

Staff members said there was no known threat or report of violence. Parents were unable to pick up children from school during the investigation. 

