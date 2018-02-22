Cold snap puts Poverello services in jeopardy

The mid-February cold snap is putting an extreme drain on the Poverello Center's resources, and the community is asked to help.

Poverello staff say the shelter is stretched far over capacity and is sleeping an average of 200 people a night. "Their staffing and financial resources are currently stretched way too thin and are putting the agency in jeopardy," according to a Community Medical Center release. CMC is partnering with the center to help collect donations.

The shelter is in urgent need of the following:

• Toilet paper

• Blankets

• Towels

• Silverware

• Coffee cups

• Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, lotion, SOAP)

• Laundry soap

• Hand warmers - "people are getting frostbite like crazy, and we haven’t had gloves or hand warmers for a while"

• Socks

• Hats

• Gloves

• Monetary donations

Community Medical Center has added extra drop-off locations through March 2. Drop off donations at the Community Medical Center cafeteria, FirstCare Trempers, FirstCare Reserve, FirstCare Lolo and CPG Stevi. You can also make a monetary donation online here.

Forty percent of Poverello clients are employed, but cannot find housing in Missoula's competitive rental market, according to center statistics. In 2017, the center served 150,000 meals.