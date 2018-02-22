GF Gun dealer says bump stocks are unsafe and unreliable

Guns and bump stocks have been in the headlines again this week after a deadly school shooting in Florida. Last year, a shooter in Las Vegas used a bump-fire stock on his weapons to enable them to become fully automatic before he gunned down a crowd of people.

We reached out to firearms dealers in the Great Falls area to find out what exactly is the purpose of these bump stock and one gun owner says: absolutely nothing.

We called all over town and most of the gun dealers said they never consider them safe.

Tom VanHoose of Highwood Creek Outfitters said people turn to bump stocks because they are significantly cheaper than fully automatic weapons. Bump stock cost $300 to $400, whereas fully automatic weapons range from $10,000 to $30,000.

VanHoose says that because of the stocks' unreliability, he has never had an interest in selling them.

President Donald Trump has supported a ban on bump stocks. A gunman used a bump stock to carry out the 2017 shooting in Las Vegas that is currently the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.