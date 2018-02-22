Darby school resumes after source of threat found in California

School officials believe that a second threat to Darby Schools in less than a week originated from an individual in California.

Darby schools disclosed the threat on Feb. 21, just a few days after the arrest of a student who's been charged with felonies related to his threat that he was going to "shoot up the school."

Ravalli County law enforcement determined that the second threat came from California and "poses no threat to our school," according to a Feb. 21 release from the school. The Darby Marshall's Office and Ravalli County Sheriff's Department separately reached the same conclusions.

Darby school resumed as usual Thursday morning with continued law enforcement presence on campus.

The weekend's basketball tournament in Hamilton will continue as scheduled.

Darby school administration said in a press release: "We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this challenging situation. The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority."

Related:

14-year-old Philipsburg student arrested for school threats, assault

Darby High School senior charged with assault with a weapon