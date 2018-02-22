Two additional threats being investigated at Big Sky High School

Students and parents an Big Sky High School will notice an increased police presence Thursday morning. It follows two additional threats brought to the administration's attention Wednesday afternoon.

Principal Natalie Jaeger sent a letter to parents Wednesday night explaining the threat. She said two separate groups of students came to the administration with safety concerns.

The first group reported a Big Sky student received a threatening message via Snapchat that included a picture of a weapon. Jaeger said the message was sent from a student who attends a private local high school. She said the message is being investigated by Missoula police.

In the second incident, a Big Sky student reported graffiti in a bathroom that said, "Don't come to school Feb. 23." Jaeger said there is no direct threat contained in the graffiti, but that they are still investigating.

She encouraged parents to keep their students in school to, "Promote a sense of consistency and to allow them to focus on positive and proactive behaviors related to their own education."

Classes are running as normal Thursday and Friday with added police presence.