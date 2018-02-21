Students get first look at film for Big Sky Doc Fest

Some of Western Montana’s youngest film fans got a special documentary screening, without having to leave their classroom Wednesday.

Director Juan Leguizamon premiered his film "Slave One” in an 8th grade classroom at Missoula International School, prior to an official screening at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

"This will be the first public screening of the film,” he said. “Because they’re 8th graders, 14-15 years old...they are very up front. They are going to say whatever they think.”

L eguizamon‘s film follows the rise and fall of Judge John Phillips, whose legacy was shattered by corruption and gentrification in the heart of Brooklyn's African American community.

He wanted students to take away the important message from his film, never give up.

"To be influenced by some of the characters on how they persevere to try to achieve...even with struggle, they never quit,” said Leguizamon

“Slave One” plays Friday and Saturday at the Roxy Theater.

The 8th grade class at MIS aren’t the only students to get to interact with documentary filmmakers. The Filmmakers in the Schools program reaches over 4,000 students in Western Montana.

For more information about the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/ .