Students get first look at doc for Big Sky Doc Fest

Some of Western Montana’s youngest film fans got a special documentary screening, without having to leave their classroom Wednesday.

Director Juan Leguizamon premiered his film "Slave One” in an 8th grade classroom at Missoula International School.

"This will be the first public screening of the film,” he said. “Because they’re 8th graders, 14-15 years old...they are very up front. They are going to say whatever they think.”

The film follows the rise and fall of Judge John Phillips, whose legacy was shattered by corruption and gentrification in the heart of Brooklyn's African American community.

The film is a short, less than 20 min, but Leguizamon said the process was anything but short to complete the project.

"Very long journey to make this film. It was very tricky because our main character is dead. So a lot of investigation and re-constructing pieces of the story,” said Leguizamon.

He said after all the hard work, he only hopes students take away the important message from his film, never give up.

"To be influenced by some of the characters on how they persevere to try to achieve...even with struggle, they never quit,” said Leguizamon

“Slave One” plays Friday and Saturday at the Roxy Theater.

For more information about the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/ .