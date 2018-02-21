Students get first look at BSDFF's feature film - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Students get first look at BSDFF's feature film

MISSOULA -

Big Sky Documentary Film Festival continuous throughout the weekend.

Wednesday documentary makers visited students at Missoula international school.

Despite entering his film into the big sky documentary film festival, Director Juan Leguizamon premiered his film "slave one" to some of Montana's youngest film fans.

"This will be the first public screening of the film. Well, I think it's because their 8th graders, 14-15 years old...they are very up front. They are going to say whatever they think,” said Leguizamon.

The film follows the rise and fall of Judge John Phillips, whose legacy was shattered by corruption and gentrification in the heart of Brooklyn's African American community.

Despite the film being less than 20 minutes, Juan said it's been a long process to the final product.

"Very long journey to make this film. It's been four years and a half. It was very tricky because our main character is dead. So a lot of investigation and re-constructing pieces of the story,” said Leguizamon.

Juan said after all the hard work, he only hopes students take away the important message from his film, never give up.

"To be influenced by some of the characters on how they persevere to try to achieve on thing...even with struggle, they never quit,” said Leguizamon

Slave one will play Friday and Saturday at the Roxy Theater.

For more information about the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival go to http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/ .

