14-year-old Philipsburg student arrested for threatening to shoot classmates

A Montana-based high-tech mapping company says it's on track to provide more high-paying jobs in Missoula and Bozeman.
Students held signs with messages like "Honk 4 Gun Control," "Protect Kids Not Guns," and chanted, "This is what democracy looks like" and "We want change." If a student walked out, their parents will be notified, according to Hatton Littman, director of communications at MCPS.
The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way. A company said Tuesday that its daily capsules of peanut flour helped sensitize children to nuts in a major study. Millions of children have peanut allergies, and some may have life-threatening reactions if accidentally exposed to them.
An Eastern Washington political committee has decided it will not auction an AR-15 rifle at its Lincoln Day Dinner in March because of criticism that is the same type of weapon used in last week's Florida high school massacre.
HPD says there is no threat to the school or community after they were contacted regarding a Snapchat video.
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."
Hellgate High School students plan to walk out of class on Wednesday in protest of gun violence. The 'walkout' comes one week after a gun man opened fire on a Parkland, Florida high school, killing 17 students.
An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM.
A Montana-based high-tech mapping company says it's on track to provide more high-paying jobs in Missoula and Bozeman.
Madison County officials are investigating after a man was shot and critically injured during an altercation at an Ennis bar and restaurant.
