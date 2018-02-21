Philipsburg student arrested after reportedly making threats

The Granite County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat reportedly made by a student at the Philipsburg School.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the student is a juvenile and is in custody. The student faces felony intimidation charges and three counts of misdemeanor assault. The student is being held without bond at a youth correctional facility out of the area.

The Facebook post goes on to say, "In the wake of recent events nationwide, all threats directed at any school in Granite County will be taken seriously."

The Granite County School Resource Officer is still investigating the threats. The sheriff's office wrote, "there is no reason to believe there is any additional threat to the school or the Granite County community."

Meanwhile in Ravalli County, the Darby school district is on alert after a second student published threatening posts on social media. The first, Maclean Kayser, has been arrested and charged with felony intimidation and assault with a weapon.