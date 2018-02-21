MCPS says parents will be notified of student protest walkout

An estimated 300-plus Missoula County Public Schools students walked out of class today to protest gun violence. Dozens of Hellgate High School students marched down Higgins Avenue and to the courthouse over the noon hour. A few miles away, Big Sky High School students also walked out.

Students held signs with messages like "Honk 4 Gun Control," "Protect Kids Not Guns," and chanted, "This is what democracy looks like" and "We want change."

If a student walked out, their parents will be notified, according to Hatton Littman, director of communications at MCPS.

She says school faculty members accompanied the students to ensure student safety. The school district doesn't disagree with civil discourse, but she says they will take standard attendance procedures.

Across the country, high school students are leading protests in the wake of the deadly Feb. 14 Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people. Parkland, Florida shooting survivors teamed up with Orlando survivors of the Pulse massacre to visit the Florida legislature in support of a ban on AR-15s. The Florida legislature voted against considering the ban on Feb. 20.