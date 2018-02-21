Darby Schools investigating another social media threat

Law enforcement officers are investigating another social media threat posted by an unknown person toward the Darby School District.

According to a Facebook post on the Darby School District page, Superintendent Loyd Rennaker said the district has "no reason to believe there is a danger to the safety and welfare of students."

Law enforcement including Darby Marsahlls and the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office are investigating the threat.

Rennaker's post goes on to say, "It is not unusual to have copycats in situations such as these, but we will follow up and investigate all potential threats. There will be both legal and educational consequences to anyone making threats."

Wednesday's investigation comes after a Darby High School senior was arrested for making threats on social media last week. Those threats reportedly started on before the high school shooting in Florida and intensified after. Maclean William Kayser, 18, made his initial court appearance in Ravalli County Tuesday. Kayser is charged with felony intimidation and felony assault with a weapon.