Preventive treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Preventive treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study

Posted: Updated:

The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way. A company said Tuesday that its daily capsules of peanut flour helped sensitize children to nuts in a major study.
  
Millions of children have peanut allergies, and some may have life-threatening reactions if accidentally exposed to them.
  
Doctors have been testing daily doses of peanut flour, contained in a capsule and sprinkled over food, as a way to prevent that.
  
California-based Aimmune (AIM-yoon) Therapeutics says that 67 percent of kids who had its treatment were able to tolerate about two peanuts at the end of the study, compared to only 4 percent of others given a dummy powder.  Full results will be presented at a medical meeting next month.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.