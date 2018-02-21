Group decides it will not raffle AR-15 rifle at fundraiser

A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
New details have been released in the alleged school shooting threat against Darby High School. Witnesses say that Kayser told a group of students on lunch break that he was "going to shoot up the school."
Hellgate High School students plan to walk out of class on Wednesday in protest of gun violence. The 'walkout' comes one week after a gun man opened fire on a Parkland, Florida high school, killing 17 students.
An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM.
A Montana-based high-tech mapping company says it's on track to provide more high-paying jobs in Missoula and Bozeman.
Madison County officials are investigating after a man was shot and critically injured during an altercation at an Ennis bar and restaurant.
