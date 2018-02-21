Officials: No threat to Capital High after police investigate video

HPD says there is no threat to the school or community after they were contacted regarding a Snapchat video.

The Helena Police Department has sent out a press release that states "HPD and the Capital High School Resource Officer was made aware late yesterday about a social media posting made by a student that has worried and disturbed many in the school and the broader community in the wake of recent events in Florida and last week's threats in Darby."

HPD reports they have spoken with the 18-year-old student and others surrounding the incident. At this point, they do not believe there is a threat to the school, community, or others.

Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office is being referred to for consideration of any possible charges.

A Darby high school senior is charged with felony intimidation and assault with a weapon related to alleged threats to his school.